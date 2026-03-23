After Ticket Snub, Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa Joins Congress

The sitting Assam minister's cross over brings a twist to the poll battle as she is set to contest from Haflong on Congress ticket.

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PTI
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Assam elections
​Nandita Gorlosa joins Congress in Assam Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gorlosa joins Congress after BJP replaces her with Rupali Langthasa in Haflong.

  • The party is considering fielding Gorlosa from Haflong following her entry.

  • Her entry boosts Congress prospects as Sarma steps up BJP’s campaign in the hill district.

Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress on Sunday after being denied a BJP ticket, and she will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district, a party statement said.

The Congress had earlier fielded its state unit general secretary Nirmal Langthasa from the seat, but he has agreed to give the party ticket to Garlosa in "greater public interest", it said.

“We are happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she has always stood for her beliefs and principles," the party statement said.

The state sports and youth welfare minister "paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sarma is only interested in selling the land of tribals to large corporations", the Congress alleged.

Garlosa had represented the Haflong constituency in the outgoing assembly. The BJP replaced her in the upcoming polls with debutante Rupali Langthasa.

The Assam Congress media team also shared a picture of Garlosa joining the party at Haflong. The state minister was seen in the picture along with Nirmal Langthasa and others. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Garlosa’s house at Haflong on Sunday. Both Sarma and the minister, however, did not comment on the outcome of the meeting. The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI

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