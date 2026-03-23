The Assam Congress media team also shared a picture of Garlosa joining the party at Haflong. The state minister was seen in the picture along with Nirmal Langthasa and others. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Garlosa’s house at Haflong on Sunday. Both Sarma and the minister, however, did not comment on the outcome of the meeting. The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI