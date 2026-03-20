Assam Elections: Why BJP Gains Ground as Congress Leaders Jump Ship

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in a rally en route to file the nomination for the Jalukbari constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati on Friday. Photo: -

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in a rally en route to file the nomination for the Jalukbari constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati on Friday. Photo: -