In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival

However, the consistent Hindu polarisation, which the BJP has orchestrated in Assam since coming to power in 2016, has prompted many Muslims, especially the Bengali-speaking ones, to consider backing one party. “Muslims in Assam vote for peace and security in general. At present, the only agenda of the Muslims is to stop the BJP’s juggernaut. That’s why many Muslims in Assam feel that the Congress is the only alternative that can fight the BJP,” says a Guwahati-based journalist who does not wish to be named.