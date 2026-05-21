GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Joins Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler After Fifth Consecutive Fifty

Sai Sudharsan scored his fifth consecutive 50-plus score during GT’s IPL 2026 clash against CSK
The Gujarat Titans opener joined Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler, and David Warner in the elite IPL record list
Sudharsan has crossed 620 runs in IPL 2026 and remains among the leading Orange Cap contenders
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued his dream Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign during the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
In a high-pressure encounter with playoff implications, the stylish left-hander once again stepped up for GT and anchored the innings with another composed knock. Sudharsan reached his half-century in the 12th over after nudging Noor Ahmad towards backward square leg for a single.
The youngster acknowledged the dugout with a calm thumbs-up celebration as the Ahmedabad crowd erupted in appreciation. Although he started cautiously against Chennai’s disciplined bowling attack, Sudharsan gradually shifted gears and kept the scoreboard moving with elegant strokeplay on both sides of the wicket.
Sai Sudharsan Equals Massive IPL Record
With this knock, Sai Sudharsan entered an elite IPL list by becoming only the fourth batter in tournament history to register five consecutive 50-plus scores in a season. The Gujarat Titans star joined Virender Sehwag, Jos Buttler, and David Warner in achieving the rare feat. Sehwag first managed it in 2012 for Delhi Daredevils, while Buttler and Warner repeated the record in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
Sudharsan’s consistency has become one of the biggest reasons behind Gujarat Titans’ successful IPL 2026 campaign. The left-hander has looked nearly unstoppable in recent games, combining calm temperament with attacking intent.
Against Chennai Super Kings, he once again absorbed early pressure before accelerating smartly in the middle overs. His ability to rotate strike alongside timely boundaries has made him one of the most dependable top-order batters in the tournament this season.
Sai Sudharsan’s IPL 2026 Performance
Sai Sudharsan has firmly established himself as one of the standout performers of IPL 2026. Following his latest fifty against Chennai Super Kings, the Gujarat Titans opener has now crossed 620 runs this season in just 13 innings at an average above 55 and a strike rate nearing 155. The left-hander has already smashed five consecutive fifties and remains one of the leading contenders for the Orange Cap.
Apart from his consistency, Sudharsan has also impressed with his adaptability across different match situations. Whether batting aggressively in the powerplay or stabilizing innings under pressure, the Tamil Nadu batter has shown remarkable maturity throughout the season. His opening partnership with Shubman Gill has also played a huge role in Gujarat Titans staying among the strongest teams in IPL 2026.