CSK Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan chat before toss during their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan chat before toss during their Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.