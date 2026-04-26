CSK Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Chennai To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Chennai welcome Gujarat for match number 37
Both the teams are in the bottom half of the points table
Toss update and playing XIs available
The Chennai Super Kings host the Gujarat Titans in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium today.
This afternoon encounter carries significant weight as the tournament approaches its business end, with both teams currently placed in the bottom-half of the table.
These two teams are equally dominant against each other as the head-to-head record is perfectly locked at 4-4 but it is CSK that has dominated GT in the recent matches.
The Super Kings are 4-1 up in their last 5 outings against the Titans. This reign started when MS Dhoni was still the captain of CSK. In fact, Gujarat is actually the team that Dhoni and co had defeated in their last (2023) appearance in an IPL final.
Chennai's last defeat against this opponent came in 2024 but the stats do not end here. The 5-time champions haven't actually lost a home against the 2022 winners and that will be a huge motivation for both sides.
CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, the fixture's leading run-scorer, will look to exploit home conditions alongside new addition Sanju Samson. However, GT’s captain Shubman Gill and the clinical Sai Sudharsan are in fine form and desperate to break their Chepauk hoodoo.
There is still no clarity on when MS Dhoni will be available to feature for the Super Kings. The former India captain has been suffering with a knee issue that recurred right before Chennai's IPL opener.
MS Dhoni might not be captaining the side anymore but he still remains a vital part of CSK in helping Ruturaj Gaikwad navigate the future.
CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Live Streaming
This match can be watched live on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.