In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

Amlanjyoti Goswami's collection, A Different Story, marks his readiness as a poet to experience a full range of emotions.

A
Akshaya Kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cover image of A Different Story by Amlanjyoti Goswami
A Different Story | Photo: Poems by Amlanjyoti Goswami |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Goswami’s A Different Story celebrates 'slowness' through sensory, patient poetry.

  • He invites readers to savour emotions like they would a leisurely meal.

  • In nine ‘rasa’-based sections, the 150 poems capture a wide emotional spectrum.

Amlanjyoti Goswami’s latest collection of poems, A Different Story, is like a sumptuous multi-cuisine thaali in which each dish, cooked on a leisurely flame, yields a distinct rasa. There is no hurry to excite the taste buds with a quick-fire tadka. If in his earlier collection, Vital Signs, quietude dominated as the prevailing trope, it is slowness that becomes his swansong now:

“I now love slowness

the time it takes

for dew drops

to become sun...”

(From 'In Praise of Slowness')

The slowness travels full distance, “inside an ocean – deep, vast and beyond” to turn into clouds, “moist as feeling” (‘Sur Bahar/ Sea Note’) to be felt with half-shut eyes.

The meltdown of a soft and foamy golgappa can be “priceless” provided:

“You let your tongue run through it and let it disappear

without opening your eyes

Your heart...”

(From ‘Daulat ki Chaat’)

One has to be a ‘sahrdaya, a patient fellow listener in a raga-rendition, to take it all in – “Word Tune Atmosphere” (‘Fellow Listener’). “The house of poetry,” the poet writes, “is always open but only for those who are willing to listen” (“Where can you find me a line of poetry”).

Related Content
Related Content

Reading Goswami has to be unconditionally reciprocal: “Sometimes I see a misty sky, just after rain/ Sometimes the sky sees me.” ('A Variation on Tzunag Tzu’).

Instead of banking on some momentary magical metaphor, or hitting upon some aphoristic line out of thin air, Goswami chooses thick narrative – “one bobbly mass of words deepening into a sentence” (‘Gandhi Bhavan Chandigarh’) – as his blueprint for a poetic latitude.

The narrative, before it achieves momentum – “the sweet pain of victory” – has to wrestle through mundane material details, distracting emotional turmoil, and raw bodily bouts. Kushti is both his craft and content: “A scene cast in white marble, from some lost roman arena/ Or mud bathed in our backyard, where the grip tightens...” (‘Kushti’).

The unfoundedness of fear or the irrationality of anger defies both metaphoric overreach and axiomatic precision. The poet finds his way through the narrative scaffolding to approximate the unsayable. He pushes the door, with all his might, to keep a pack of dogs snarling outside at bay, only to discover that there was nothing behind the door: “It is all empty”. Emptiness is narrativised in a poetic loop in another poem that runs full length to culminate thus: “The empty bowl is the most satisfying meal I’ve ever had” (‘Empty Bowl’).

Book Cover - Harper Collins Publishers India
Book Review: The Early Classics Series

BY Vineetha Mokkil

With a child-like sense of cavalier ownership, Goswami piggybacks on the who is who of the world of art. Pissaro’s trees, Van Gogh’s sunflowers, Dali’s melting clocks, and Nainsukh’s miniatures add to his visual vocabulary. The poems gather an abiding acoustic echo as leading music maestros – from Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar to Ustad Rashid Khan, and from Kumar Gandharava to Annapurna Devi – come to accompany him to finetune his multiple moods.

A galaxy of poets – local and global – also keeps peeping in and out. Vinod Kumar Shukla’s open window, Srikant Verma’s desolate Magadha, Kolatkar’s lesser god Yashwant Rao, Ghalib’s indifferent Dilli, Kalidas’ dark clouds, Jibanananda’s Banalata in translation, Pia Tafdrup’s expensive book, Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s letters – all free-float in Goswami’s cosmopolis in rare conversational proximity. For a spiritual denouement, the poet seeks to understand the meaning of Tathagata – the one who comes and goes the same way. Reading Goswami is just like walking through a hall of fame, where each portrait demands compelling attention, and a possible interpellation.

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
Forever Hotel: Book Review Of Great Eastern Hotel

BY Ruchira Gupta

But Goswami is at his intimate best when, instead of hitchhiking with great masters, he gathers “love stories, yours and mine/ the ones with no ending” (‘A Different Story’). There are poems that kindle feelings of personal love and loss. Mother, gone from the world, comes back in the form of the wind and sometimes the rain that “falls on a lonely Bombay evening” (‘Ma Did not See Bombay’).

A grandmother-granddaughter duo constitutes a convivial bond and a happy binary: “Grandmom continues to find meaning in little nuggets/Her granddaughter wants to change the world (‘Graduation Ceremony’). The image of a couple on the stairs of Mandi House with one bringing “some pickle to go with roti”, and “the other cookies to swing with her chai” against the backdrop of “a lonely evening sky” (‘Evening by Mandi House’) restores this-worldly warmth in relations. Father is “happy without birthdays/.../ doesn’t want to be ruffled by glitter and confetti” (‘My Father’s Birthday’).

At times, Goswami is on his own solo drive: “Once rituals have walked the distance” (‘Maybe’), he “turns the ignition on – life” (‘We Will Reach Evening by Guwahati’) with no room for questions, moral indictments. In such poems there is no archival fever: the “car moves on/... /While the world passes as before” (‘Tell me a Different Story’).

Book Cover - Niyogi Books
Book Review: The Bitter Fruit Tree

BY Anjana Basu

The division of the collection into nine sections named after ‘rasas’ is double-edged – at one level, it lends a structure and sequence to the meaty book of 150 poems, at another, it reduces each poem to a single dominant mood, foreclosing its alternative readings. But the collection marks Goswami’s readiness to experience a full range of emotions – so necessary for a poet to announce his arrival on the scene.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  2. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  3. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. A Textbook Case Of Election Omission

  4. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  4. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  4. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  5. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  2. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  3. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  4. Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

  5. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Rom-Com Has A Decent Start

  6. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

  7. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Crew Member Assaulted On Set Of Ayushmann-Sara Starrer; Accused Arrested

  8. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary