The unfoundedness of fear or the irrationality of anger defies both metaphoric overreach and axiomatic precision. The poet finds his way through the narrative scaffolding to approximate the unsayable. He pushes the door, with all his might, to keep a pack of dogs snarling outside at bay, only to discover that there was nothing behind the door: “It is all empty”. Emptiness is narrativised in a poetic loop in another poem that runs full length to culminate thus: “The empty bowl is the most satisfying meal I’ve ever had” (‘Empty Bowl’).