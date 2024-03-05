Is Taylor Swift Related To Emily Dickinson? Here's How The Connection Fits All Too Well!

It appears that Taylor Swift's choice of title for her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was quite fitting. Ancestry, a company specializing in genealogy research, has uncovered evidence suggesting that Swift is related to the famous 'tortured' poet Emily Dickinson. In an exclusive report with NBC's Today, Ancestry.com confirmed a connection between the "All Too Well" singer and Emily Dickinson, revealing them to be sixth cousins, three times removed.
If true, Taylor Swift's affinity for words clearly runs in her family lineage.
“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” Ancestry shared with TODAY on Monday.
“Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”
Taylor Swift's Connection With Emily Dickinson
Emily Dickinson, who lived from 1830 to 1886, is recognized for her poetic works, including "Because I could not stop for Death" and "'Hope' is the thing with feathers."
The writer, who arguably should have enjoyed celebrity status during her lifetime, even explored the theme of fame, akin to her distant cousin. In her poem "Success is counted sweetest," Dickinson penned the lines, “Success is counted sweetest/By those who ne’er succeed/ To comprehend a nectar/ Requires sorest need.”
In 2022, during her acceptance speech for the songwriter-artist of the decade award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Swift made a reference to the 19th-century poet.
Swift explained that the lyrics she crafts can be categorized into three genres: quill lyrics, fountain pen lyrics, and glitter gel pen lyrics, each named after the writing instrument she imagines herself using while composing the lyrics.
She stated, “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre,” noting that her single "Ivy" from "Evermore" aligns with this classification.
Swifties have also theorized that Swift's ninth studio album, Evermore, drew inspiration from Dickinson.
In addition to its release on December 10, 2020, which coincided with Dickinson's birthday, the album's title also draws inspiration from the final word of Dickinson's poem "One Sister have I in Our House."
The last line reads, "From out the wide night's numbers — Sue forevermore!"
Swift announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys, where she won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 release, Midnights.
Swift expressed gratitude to the members of the Recording Academy for their votes, acknowledging that their decision reflects the passion of her fans. She then revealed "a secret she had kept for two years", announcing that her new album would be released on April 19th.
She added, "It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."
Following that, the pop icon has unveiled numerous editions of her latest album, with the musician introducing the fourth and final version during her Eras Tour performance in Singapore last Sunday. The final edition includes a bonus track titled "The Black Dog."