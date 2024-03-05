Is Taylor Swift Related To Emily Dickinson? Here's How The Connection Fits All Too Well!

It appears that Taylor Swift's choice of title for her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was quite fitting. Ancestry, a company specializing in genealogy research, has uncovered evidence suggesting that Swift is related to the famous 'tortured' poet Emily Dickinson. In an exclusive report with NBC's Today, Ancestry.com confirmed a connection between the "All Too Well" singer and Emily Dickinson, revealing them to be sixth cousins, three times removed.

If true, Taylor Swift's affinity for words clearly runs in her family lineage.