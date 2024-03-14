Crime Wave Hits NYC Luxury Retailers: Sephora And Chanel Stores Robbed, Thieves Remain At Large

Six thieves stole perfumes valued at over $900 from a Sephora store located in Union Square. They subsequently assaulted a staff member who intervened to stop them, as per cops, New York Post reports.
Authorities stated that despite the efforts of employees to retrieve the items from the suspects, their intervention proved futile.
The perpetrators successfully escaped with the fragrances, while the injured worker received treatment for minor injuries.
Police have released images of the robbers, who remain at large and are believed to be men in their late teens or 20s.
Advertisement
This incident occurred on the same day that four thieves forcibly entered a Chanel store in Brooklyn, making off with $5,000 worth of merchandise, according to authorities.
Police reported that the group of men entered the designer retailer located on North Sixth Street near Berry Street in Williamsburg around 12:45 p.m. They proceeded to inquire about various items with the workers. However, instead of making purchases, they swiftly grabbed merchandise totaling $5,000 in value before fleeing the scene.