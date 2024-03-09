Young And Obsessed: The Skin Care Drama

Veda was oblivious about the skincare world until her first pimple made her “cry”. To her, the pimple wasn’t merely a natural part of growing; rather, it seemed to be a threat to her skin and “beauty”. Starting with basics like face wash and moisturiser, her inclination to dig deeper into the skincare realm stemmed from visible difference, particularly in the reduction of her acne (which may or not be the result of the products being used).

What started with ‘basics,’ has turned into a 10-step skincare routine today. With a lavish range of skincare products (some gifts from her aunt in Dubai and some local), Veda expresses a special fondness for the Korean Beauty range.

Citing issues such as dark circles (hereditary), pigmentation, and acne, she describes the current process of engaging in her skincare practice as “relaxing, reassuring” and something that helps her “combat basic insecurities and feel good about herself”.

Veda is a 12-year-old girl from Kolkata.

What could be lying beneath the mind of a 12-year-old child who has already fallen into the trap of an ostensible perfect skin?

When asked about the moment which drove her initiation to the beauty world, she recalls: “Skincare, it came around when I was in Ahmedabad, where I lived for some time. I kind of let go of myself completely. I would do basic hygiene practices, but I would get a lot of acne. Basically, pimples that would kind of drive me crazy.”