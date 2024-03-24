First Neuralink Patient Tweets On X 'Just By Thinking' With Elon Musk's Brain Chip

Mr. Arbaugh, aged 29, recounted sustaining a spinal cord injury during a "freak diving accident" eight years ago. At the time of the incident in 2016, he was employed as a summer camp counselor for children. This accident rendered him quadriplegic. Additionally, he mentioned being discharged from the hospital just one day after the successful Neuralink procedure in January. He emphasized that while the procedure went smoothly, there remains further refinement needed for the technology.