Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album

Taylor Swift's fans, aka the Swifties, love her to the point where they can appreciate her work even in silence. This was evident when an eight-second video from her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which contained no sound, quickly climbed to the top of the iTunes Top Videos chart on March 18.
Although the video titled "All's fair in love and poetry" lacked vocals, it featured a backdrop with a description previously unveiled by Taylor in February during the announcement of her upcoming album. This description provides a glimpse into the album's vibe.
The blurb reads, "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry…/ Sincerely, the Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department."
The surge in popularity of the silent video did not go unnoticed by fans. One fan humorously remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "My favorite thing about Swifties is we can make static noise go number 1 like it's nobody's business."
In addition to the technical glitch, fans of the singer also noticed that her upcoming album, set for release on April 19, is now available for pre-saving on Apple Music. As one fan humorously commented, "My first agenda this morning: pre-adding."
Although her latest achievement of reaching No. 1 with silence may seem surprising, Taylor has a history of such successes. In 2014, just before the original release of "1989," eight seconds of static noise, titled "Track 3," soared to the top of the iTunes Canada chart.
Later that year, Taylor expressed her astonishment at the unexpected success of the mesmerizing tune topping the charts.
"It was a mistake," she clarified during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "It wasn't a song they ended up posting—it went number one and I was like, ‘What is going on?'"
Fans still have a little over a month to wait before they discover the true sound of Taylor's upcoming music. However, the 34-year-old has consistently assured her fans since the beginning of her career that while she won't change, she also won't remain the same.
The Tortured Poets Department releases on April 19.