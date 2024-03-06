Singapore Prime Minister Defends Exclusive Deal With Taylor Swift Amid Controversy With Neighbours: Its Not 'Unfriendly'

On Tuesday, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong justified an exclusive agreement made by his city-state with Taylor Swift, preventing the pop star from bringing her current Eras Tour to other locations in Southeast Asia.

Under an exclusive agreement, Taylor Swift is set to perform six concerts in Singapore from March 2 to 9. However, this deal has faced criticism from certain Southeast Asian neighbors who argue that they have missed out on the tourist boom typically associated with her concerts.