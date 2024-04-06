Taylor Swift Shares Her Heartbreak With Apple Music Playlists On '5 Stages of Grief' Ahead Of 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release

Moving on to the stage of anger, Taylor Swift presents the playlist titled "You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs."

Here are all the 'You Don’t Get to Tell Me About Sad' Songs:

“Vigilante Shit”

"High Infidelity"

"Would've, Could've, Should've"

“Exile"

"Illicit Affairs"

"Mad Woman"

"Tolerate It"

"Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)"

"Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]"

"I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version)"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version)"

"The Last Time (Taylor's Version) [ft. Gary Lightbody]"

"The Moment I Knew (Taylor's Version)"

"Babe (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]"

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]"

"Dear John (Taylor's Version)"

"Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)"

"Tell Me Why (Taylor's Version)"

"You're Not Sorry (Taylor's Version)"

"Forever & Always (Taylor's Version)"

"Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]"

Swift says: "These songs all have one thing in common, I wrote them while feeling anger. Over the years, I've learned that anger can manifest itself in a lot of different ways, but the healthiest way that it manifests itself in my life is when I can write a song about it, and then oftentimes, that helps me get past it."