Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake With 'Euphoria' Diss Track Amidst Hip-Hop Feud

Lamar's response comes over a month following "Like That," a track that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop scene as he took shots at Drake and J. Cole over their collaboration, "First Person Shooter," where the latter grouped Lamar into "the big three." Since then, J. Cole dropped his response track, "7 Minute Drill," but later withdrew it from streaming platforms. Drake, on the other hand, released "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," the latter being removed from social media after threats of legal action from Shakur's estate.