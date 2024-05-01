Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake With 'Euphoria' Diss Track Amidst Hip-Hop Feud

Amidst the ongoing feud among hip-hop heavyweights, Kendrick Lamar has dropped "Euphoria," a rebuttal track following Drake's releases, "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." In this song, Lamar delivers a string of verses addressing the aftermath of his contribution to Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which sparked diss responses from Drake, J. Cole, and Rick Ross. The focus primarily centers on Drake, with Lamar kicking off the track over a laid-back beat.
“You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted / Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but Fubu had nеver been your collection,” he begins. “Know you a master manipulator, and habitual liar, too / But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”
In the six-minute track "Euphoria," he takes aim at Drake for employing AI to alter Tupac Shakur's vocals on "Taylor Made Freestyle." "Somebody had told that you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage / I rather do that than let a Canadian n—a make Pac turn in his grave."
Roughly halfway through the track, he encapsulates his stance: "This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest / It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk /I hate the way that you dress I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct."
Lamar's response comes over a month following "Like That," a track that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop scene as he took shots at Drake and J. Cole over their collaboration, "First Person Shooter," where the latter grouped Lamar into "the big three." Since then, J. Cole dropped his response track, "7 Minute Drill," but later withdrew it from streaming platforms. Drake, on the other hand, released "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," the latter being removed from social media after threats of legal action from Shakur's estate.