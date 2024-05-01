United States

Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake With 'Euphoria' Diss Track Amidst Hip-Hop Feud

Amidst the ongoing feud in the hip-hop scene, Kendrick Lamar responds to Drake's recent tracks with "Euphoria," delivering sharp verses aimed at his rival and addressing controversies surrounding Tupac Shakur's vocals.

Advertisement

Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Amidst the ongoing feud among hip-hop heavyweights, Kendrick Lamar has dropped "Euphoria," a rebuttal track following Drake's releases, "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." In this song, Lamar delivers a string of verses addressing the aftermath of his contribution to Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," which sparked diss responses from Drake, J. Cole, and Rick Ross. The focus primarily centers on Drake, with Lamar kicking off the track over a laid-back beat.

“You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted / Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but Fubu had nеver been your collection,” he begins. “Know you a master manipulator, and habitual liar, too / But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”

Advertisement

Drake - Instagram
Drake Uses AI-Generated Voices Of Tupac And Snoop Dogg On Diss Track ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’

BY IANS

In the six-minute track "Euphoria," he takes aim at Drake for employing AI to alter Tupac Shakur's vocals on "Taylor Made Freestyle." "Somebody had told that you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage / I rather do that than let a Canadian n—a make Pac turn in his grave."

Roughly halfway through the track, he encapsulates his stance: "This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest / It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk /I hate the way that you dress I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct."

Advertisement

Drake - Instagram
Drake Hits Back At Kendrick Lamar With 4-Minute 'Diss Track' On Social Media

BY IANS

Lamar's response comes over a month following "Like That," a track that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop scene as he took shots at Drake and J. Cole over their collaboration, "First Person Shooter," where the latter grouped Lamar into "the big three." Since then, J. Cole dropped his response track, "7 Minute Drill," but later withdrew it from streaming platforms. Drake, on the other hand, released "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," the latter being removed from social media after threats of legal action from Shakur's estate.

Kim Kardashian Loses Followers Following Taylor Swift's Album Drop - Getty Images
Kim Kardashian's Instagram Loses Over 500K Followers Amid Taylor Swift Album Release: Fans React To 'thanK you aIMee'

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. Sports World Highlights: Madrid Open 2024 - Iga Swiatek Marches Into Semis
  8. Elections 2024: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25