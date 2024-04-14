Drake Hits Back At Kendrick Lamar With 4-Minute 'Diss Track' On Social Media

As per ‘Variety’, the original version sounded like an unmixed demo over an interpolation of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s ‘Get Money’, while a high-quality version with a different beat emerged in the afternoon. To make matters more opaque, Power 105 (a radio network) claimed that the diss track was legitimate and debuted the official artwork showing Lamar doing pushups, though Drake’s team did not immediately confirm the track’s legitimacy.