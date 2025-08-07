Shubman Gill to lead North Zone In Duleep Trophy
North Zone to take on East Zone in the curtain-raiser
In the event of their selection for national duty, North Zone have lined up their contingency plans: Shubham Rohilla, Gurnoor Brar, and Anuj Thakral will step in as replacements for Gill, Arshdeep, and Harshit, respectively.
India's Test captain Shubman Gill is all set to lead a formidable North Zone squad in the 2025–26 Duleep Trophy, marking a return to the tournament's traditional zonal format.
The Duleep Trophy, which kicks off the Indian domestic season, begins on August 28 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with North Zone taking on East Zone in the curtain-raiser.
The return of the zonal format brings added regional pride and historic rivalries back to the fore, and North Zone’s squad is a compelling mix of international pedigree and rising domestic stars.
Gill’s presence at the helm adds both class and gravitas to the side, though his availability—along with that of pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana—will hinge on India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup, which runs from September 9 to 28 and overlaps with the Duleep Trophy’s latter stages.
Emerging Depth And Regional Talent
Harshit Rana, who debuted for India in last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will spearhead a potent pace attack that also features Anshul Kamboj—fresh off his stint in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy—and left-armer Arshdeep Singh.
The presence of Jammu & Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi, who lit up the last Ranji season with 44 wickets at an average of 13.93, further strengthens the seam department.
Backing the bowlers is a diverse and exciting batting unit. Vice-captain Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s most prolific batter last season with 574 runs at an average nearing 59, lends solidity to the top order. The flamboyant Ayush Badoni and the composed Yash Dhull, both from Delhi, bring flair and temperament to the middle order.
Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull is currently showcasing his form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League alongside Badoni and Rana.
The spin department is bolstered by left-armers Nishant Sindhu and Mayank Dagar, while Sahil Lotra and Yudhvir Singh Charak add balance as all-round options.
The selectors also acknowledged the rising stock of Jammu & Kashmir’s cricketing ecosystem, with five players from the region—including opener Shubham Khajuria and keeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan—making the cut. It’s a promising sign of the growing talent from the Valley, with players earning recognition across formats.
A Fresh Selection Approach
This season marks a significant shift in how Duleep Trophy squads are assembled. Moving away from last year’s committee-picked A, B, C, and D teams—built around India’s Test hopefuls—the BCCI has reinstated zonal selection panels, comprising representatives from the states within each zone. The change is seen as a nod to decentralization, encouraging a broader scouting base and more inclusive representation.
Stand-by players for North Zone include consistent performers such as Ravi Chauhan (Services), Nishunk Birla (Chandigarh), and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, while veteran seamer Umar Nazir and keeper-batter Shubham Arora add depth.
North Zone Squad:
Shubman Gill (capt), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-capt), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)
Replacements: Shubham Rohilla (for Gill), Gurnoor Brar (for Arshdeep), Anuj Thakral (for Harshit)
Stand-bys: Shubham Arora, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, Divesh Sharma