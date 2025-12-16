Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: MP Aim To Bounce Back; PUN Fight For Survival

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MP vs PUN, Group A fixture at DY Patil Academy Ground on December 16, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab Live Score Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League Group A SMAT
Rajat Patidar is leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League phase. | Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League Group A fixture between Madhya Pradesh and Punjab at the DY Patil Academy Ground in Pune on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Both sides are battling for momentum at this stage, with Madhya Pradesh currently placed second in the group and Punjab sitting fourth. Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar, have shown mixed form in the Super League so far, winning one and losing one of their two matches. They edged past Andhra in their opener but suffered a narrow one-run defeat to Jharkhand in their last outing. Punjab, captained by Prabhsimran Singh, are yet to register a win in the Super League after back-to-back defeats. Despite finishing strongly in the Elite Group stage with five wins out of seven, their campaign has stuttered in Pune. Follow the live scores and updates from the Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab SMAT 2025 Super League match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! We are ready with our live blog covering the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League Group A match, featuring Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League CEO 'Discloses' New Season Dates On Auction Eve - Report

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction: 5 Indian Uncapped Players To Watch Out For

  3. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  4. Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

  5. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Election Dates Announced, BMC Elections On January 15

  3. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  4. SC Grants Interim Bail to Journalist Mahesh Langa in ED Case

  5. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  4. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  5. Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region