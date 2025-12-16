Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: MP Aim To Bounce Back; PUN Fight For Survival

Rajat Patidar is leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League phase. | Photo: X/BCCI Domestic

Welcome to the live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League Group A fixture between Madhya Pradesh and Punjab at the DY Patil Academy Ground in Pune on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Both sides are battling for momentum at this stage, with Madhya Pradesh currently placed second in the group and Punjab sitting fourth. Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar, have shown mixed form in the Super League so far, winning one and losing one of their two matches. They edged past Andhra in their opener but suffered a narrow one-run defeat to Jharkhand in their last outing. Punjab, captained by Prabhsimran Singh, are yet to register a win in the Super League after back-to-back defeats. Despite finishing strongly in the Elite Group stage with five wins out of seven, their campaign has stuttered in Pune. Follow the live scores and updates from the Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab SMAT 2025 Super League match right here.

LIVE UPDATES