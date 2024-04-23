Kim Kardashian's Instagram Loses Over 500K Followers Amid Taylor Swift Album Release: Fans React To 'thanK you aIMee'

However, in a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim defended Kanye by releasing video clips of a phone conversation between him and Taylor, suggesting Taylor had approved the song's release. Subsequently, another leaked video emerged, revealing Kim and Kanye discussing the song with Taylor over the phone but not providing her with all the details. In response, Taylor released her album "Reputation" in 2017, featuring multiple songs referencing the controversy.