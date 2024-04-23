United States

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Loses Over 500K Followers Amid Taylor Swift Album Release: Fans React To 'thanK you aIMee'

Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has sparked intrigue beyond its music, as fans speculate about its references to past conflicts, including Taylor's feud with Kim Kardashian. With Swift's song "thanK you aIMee" prompting discussions online, Kim's Instagram follower count has dropped, highlighting the impact of their ongoing public saga.

Kim Kardashian Loses Followers Following Taylor Swift's Album Drop
Fans are unquestionably convinced that Taylor Swift's latest song, "thanK you aIMee," from her album "The Tortured Poets Department," delves into her previous conflict with Kim Kardashian.

Following the debut of Taylor Swift's new song "thanK you aIMee" in "The Tortured Poets Department," Kim Kardashian saw a decrease in her Instagram follower count. Since Friday, the reality star has lost over 500,000 followers on the platform, with numerous users referencing the song and its lyrics in comments on her recent posts.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Follower Count Has Taken A Hit

Prior to the release of the new album, she boasted 364.3 million followers, but now, that number has dipped to 363.8 million. Comments on her latest post, featuring her vacation with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, are flooded with mentions of the new song.

Numerous users expressed their thoughts by simply typing "thanK you aIMee" in the comments. One user humorously remarked, "Keeping up with the aIMees." Another comment suggested, You should definitely listen to the song thanK you aIMee!” A third commenter added, "All's fair in love and poetry, thanK you aIMee."

What is the feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian?

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian originated from an incident at the 2009 VMAs when Kanye West, Kim's ex-husband, interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech, claiming she didn't deserve the award for best female video. In Kanye's 2016 song "Famous," he controversially rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous." Taylor objected to the lyrics, labeling them misogynistic.

However, in a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim defended Kanye by releasing video clips of a phone conversation between him and Taylor, suggesting Taylor had approved the song's release. Subsequently, another leaked video emerged, revealing Kim and Kanye discussing the song with Taylor over the phone but not providing her with all the details. In response, Taylor released her album "Reputation" in 2017, featuring multiple songs referencing the controversy.

In the meantime, fans have been responding to the new album, which consists of 31 songs and includes references to various other celebrities and artists. These include Charlie Puth, Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, Clara Bow, Stevie Nicks, and Patti Smith.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthalogy is out now for streaming.

