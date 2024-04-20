Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's 2AM Surprise Double Album 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'

For Swifties, the number two holds special significance, with many noting their idol's subtle hints over the past weeks. At her Tortured Poets Spotify library exhibit in Los Angeles, a peace-sign statuette was featured, and Swift herself gestured with two fingers at the 2024 Grammys when revealing her new record. Clocks at the library pop-up and in her cryptic “Fortnight” music video announcement this week were consistently set to 2 o’clock. Additionally, the star tweeted on Wednesday, "✌️days til THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT."