Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift's 2AM Surprise Double Album 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'

Taylor Swift delighted night owls by unveiling a surprise second part, making it a double album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology"!
Swift had teased a mysterious 2 a.m. countdown leading up to the traditional midnight release of "Tortured Poets." For Swifties, the anticipation was rewarded with an additional 15 songs added to the collection.
“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” Swift shared on Instagram. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”
The ultimate, expansive edition comprises 31 songs, totaling over two hours of playing time.
For Swifties, the number two holds special significance, with many noting their idol's subtle hints over the past weeks. At her Tortured Poets Spotify library exhibit in Los Angeles, a peace-sign statuette was featured, and Swift herself gestured with two fingers at the 2024 Grammys when revealing her new record. Clocks at the library pop-up and in her cryptic “Fortnight” music video announcement this week were consistently set to 2 o’clock. Additionally, the star tweeted on Wednesday, "✌️days til THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT."
Swift’s endurance is unmatched. "Tortured Poets" marks her fifth studio album in under five years, alongside four re-recorded Taylor’s Version albums. That's a total of nine full-length recordings since the months leading up to the pandemic. Amidst this, her grand "The Eras Tour" is presently on hiatus, set to resume next month for a summer stadium tour across the U.K. and Europe.
TayTay unveiled "The Tortured Poets Department" at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, where she secured album of the year for a record fourth time with "Midnights," her 10th studio endeavor. In that same month, Swift clinched the IFPI’s Global Recording Artist award for a fourth time, also setting a record.
'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' Tracklist
"Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"
"The Tortured Poets Department"
"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"
"Down Bad"
"So Long, London"
"But Daddy I Love Him"
"Fresh Out the Slammer"
"Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)"
"Guilty as Sin?"
"Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?"
"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"
"loml"
"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"
"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"
"The Alchemy"
"Clara Bow"
"Bonus Track: The Manuscript"
“The Black Dog”
“imgonnagetyouback”
“The Albatross”
“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”
“How Did It End?”
“So High School”
“I Hate It Here”
“thanK you aIMee”
“I Look in People’s Windows”
“The Prophecy”
“Cassandra”
“Peter”
“The Bolter”
“Robin”
“The Manuscript”