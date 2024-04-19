Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!

Taylor Swift has announced the first single from her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department." Ahead of the album's release on Friday (April 19), the 34-year-old artist has kept promotional details relatively quiet. Just hours before the album's launch, she took to social media to announce that the lead single will be a collaboration with another popular musician! Taylor will begin the 'Tortured Poets Department' era with “Fortnight,” a collaboration with Post Malone!
Taylor Swift shared the news and a black-and-white cover art in an Instagram post. “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone 🤍,” she wrote.
Taylor went on to express her admiration for Post Malone, writing, “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”
As Swift expressed her eagerness for the world to witness the official music video for “Fortnight” on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET, she also shared the post to her Instagram Story. The story included a link directing fans to her official webstore where they can purchase an exclusive “Fortnight” CD single until April 18 at 8 p.m. ET, while supplies last.
On the same site page, Swift introduced a new YouTube Short unveiling a mysterious “For a Fortnight Challenge,” leaving fans both thrilled and puzzled. “I really need to know what the challenge is,” one user commented. “I can’t take the suspense any more. Consider this poet well & truly tortured!”
"The Tortured Poets Department" will be available on all digital streaming platforms at midnight (April 19).
Swifties have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of her new music ever since she announced it during her acceptance speech at the Grammys earlier this year.
They have been speculating that Taylor's new music may have been influenced by her breakup with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The former couple dated from 2016 to mid-2023, before Taylor began her current relationship with Travis Kelce.