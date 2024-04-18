Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Breaks Spotify Pre-Save Record Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is already setting Spotify records, despite not being released yet. Spotify revealed on Thursday (April 18) that the album's countdown page has broken the platform's previous record for most pre-saves in a single day, just ahead of its midnight release.
The announcement comes after the countdown page went live on March 28, encouraging Swift fans to eagerly anticipate the release of "Tortured Poets" on April 19 by watching each second tick away. Since its launch, Spotify has updated the page with links to the pop star's merchandise and mysterious videos that tie into clues unveiled at Swift's outdoor library installation in Los Angeles.
Earlier this week, the pop-up store welcomed Swift fans with a variety of items, including books, figurines, dried flowers, and enigmatic mailboxes. Notably, there's a display case that continuously reveals new lyrics from the album. Recent unveilings include lines such as "One less temptress, one less dagger to sharpen" and "When she was leaving, it felt like breathing."
Spotify has not disclosed the exact number of pre-saves for the "Tortured Poets" page, but it's undoubtedly high. Swift's 11th studio album is highly anticipated, fueled by the success of her 2022 album "Midnights," which topped the Billboard 200 chart for six weeks and won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.
Despite not releasing any songs from "Tortured Poets" in advance or confirming which of its 16 tracks will be the first single, anticipation remains high. Swift did, however, announce earlier this week that a music video is in the works, scheduled for release at 8 p.m. ET on the day the album drops.
Check out Spotify's announcement regarding the new pre-save record for "Tortured Poets" below.