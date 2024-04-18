Taylor Swift has unveiled a new timetable linked to the release of her 11th era album, "The Tortured Poets Department." A video shared on the singer's Instagram account begins with a clock showing 2 o'clock, a time that holds significance. The same time previously appeared in the Karma (Remix) music video coffee cup and at a Spotify exhibit in Los Angeles teasing the album.
The camera moves from the animated room showcasing Swift's upcoming week of "Midnights" appearances, music videos, and announcements. There are crumpled papers on the floor, alongside vinyl variants of the "Lavender Haze" album and four photos seen in Swift's Instagram post from October 22, 2022. The camera then navigates through an office hallway before focusing on a door with the name plate "The Tortured Poets Department."
In the video, the perspective shifts dramatically through the keyhole, revealing a gleaming, marble-white office with two desks. The camera then focuses on a desk adorned with a coffee cup before swiftly moving to a cork bulletin board. On the board, there are photos of Swift at her Eras Tour piano, where she announced the three variants accompanied by three bonus songs. Another clock on the wall is set to 2 o'clock, echoing the recurring theme of this time. At the top of the board, there's a fourth photo of Swift, sharing a sweet moment with her cat kissing her nose.
The calendar displayed in the video indicates April 19, labeled as "The Tortured Poets Department Release Day," with a note for an 8 p.m. ET music video release. Below the date, there's a tally adding up to 14, possibly suggesting a fortnight, which spans two weeks.
Additionally, the video hints at April 20, coinciding with Record Store Day.
Taylor Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department" is scheduled for release at midnight on April 19th.