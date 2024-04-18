United States

Taylor Swift Announces Music Video And Highlights 2 O'Clock With Other Easter Eggs: See Details!

Taylor Swift ignites anticipation with cryptic clues and a meticulously planned release timetable for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department." Teasing fans with hidden Easter eggs and a countdown to its imminent debut, she announces her music video with the recurring theme of 2 o'clock.

Advertisement

Getty%20Images
Taylor Swift TTPD Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Taylor Swift has unveiled a new timetable linked to the release of her 11th era album, "The Tortured Poets Department." A video shared on the singer's Instagram account begins with a clock showing 2 o'clock, a time that holds significance. The same time previously appeared in the Karma (Remix) music video coffee cup and at a Spotify exhibit in Los Angeles teasing the album.

The camera moves from the animated room showcasing Swift's upcoming week of "Midnights" appearances, music videos, and announcements. There are crumpled papers on the floor, alongside vinyl variants of the "Lavender Haze" album and four photos seen in Swift's Instagram post from October 22, 2022. The camera then navigates through an office hallway before focusing on a door with the name plate "The Tortured Poets Department."

Advertisement

Taylor Swift Announces The Tortured Poets Department: The Black Dog Edition - @taylorswift/ Instagram
Taylor Swift Announces Fourth And Final Edition Of 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album: 'The Black Dog' At Eras Tour Singapore

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The Tortured Poets Department - @taylorswift/ Instagram
Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

In the video, the perspective shifts dramatically through the keyhole, revealing a gleaming, marble-white office with two desks. The camera then focuses on a desk adorned with a coffee cup before swiftly moving to a cork bulletin board. On the board, there are photos of Swift at her Eras Tour piano, where she announced the three variants accompanied by three bonus songs. Another clock on the wall is set to 2 o'clock, echoing the recurring theme of this time. At the top of the board, there's a fourth photo of Swift, sharing a sweet moment with her cat kissing her nose.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' - @taylorswift13/Twitter
Taylor Swift Reveals 'The Tortured Poets Department' Tracklist, Featuring Post Malone And Florence + Machine

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The calendar displayed in the video indicates April 19, labeled as "The Tortured Poets Department Release Day," with a note for an 8 p.m. ET music video release. Below the date, there's a tally adding up to 14, possibly suggesting a fortnight, which spans two weeks.

Additionally, the video hints at April 20, coinciding with Record Store Day.

Taylor Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department" is scheduled for release at midnight on April 19th.

The Tortured Poets Department - @taylorswift13/ Twitter
Taylor Swift Shares Her Heartbreak With Apple Music Playlists On '5 Stages of Grief' Ahead Of 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield For Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured