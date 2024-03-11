Google Doodle Is Celebrating The Iconic Flat White Coffee: Learn How To Brew The Perfect Cup At Home

Google's latest doodle is showcasing a beloved coffee beverage thought to have its roots in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s. The drink, called the Flat White, consists of a rich espresso base topped with steamed milk and a thin delicate layer of micro foam.

The term "flat white" was included in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011, yet the origins of the coffee drink traces back to the 1980s. During this time, it gained popularity in Sydney and Auckland almost simultaneously.