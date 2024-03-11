Google Doodle Is Celebrating The Iconic Flat White Coffee: Learn How To Brew The Perfect Cup At Home

Google's latest doodle is showcasing a beloved coffee beverage thought to have its roots in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s. The drink, called the Flat White, consists of a rich espresso base topped with steamed milk and a thin delicate layer of micro foam.
The term "flat white" was included in the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011, yet the origins of the coffee drink traces back to the 1980s. During this time, it gained popularity in Sydney and Auckland almost simultaneously.
The Flat White appeals to coffee lovers seeking a smoother texture with less foam. In numerous cafes throughout Australia and New Zealand, baristas showcase their expertise by crafting intricate designs with the pour. This technique entails applying high pressure to hot water through finely ground coffee, resulting in a concentrated coffee essence.
How to make Flat White coffee?
Creating a Flat White at home is easy, requiring the combination of 18g of ground espresso, 1 espresso pod, and 100 ml of milk. The ideal cup size falls between 150 and 200 ml, and frothing can be achieved using either a milk frother or a French press.
To start, brew approximately 35ml of espresso using the coffee machine. Next, pour the espresso into the bottom of the cup, then add 1-2cm of foam on top using a steamer attachment. When pouring the milk, tilt the jug to accelerate the flow, aiming to pour into the center of the cup.