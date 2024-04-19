Every Easter Egg At Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Spotify Library In LA

The exhibit includes a gold cage alongside a statue depicting birds perched on a branch. Swift has frequently incorporated bird cage imagery, notably during her Speak Now era and in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, where she is depicted swinging in a bird cage. (Bird cages have also been featured in her living spaces, including in New York and Nashville.) What's particularly noteworthy about the imagery in the pop-up is the open cage, symbolizing freedom for the birds.