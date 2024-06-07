Art & Entertainment

Radhika Merchant Channels Her Inner Princess In A Blue Versace Gown For The Cruise Bash - Check Pics Inside

For the cruise bash, Radhika Merchant opted for a blue gown from Versace. Her look has gone viral on social media.

Instagram
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the cruise bash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following an opulent bash in Jamnagar, the Ambani clan hosted a second extravagant pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise ship that sailed across France and Italy. The second pre-wedding bash was attended by the biggest names in Bollywood, and it saw popular artists like Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Guru Randhawa delivering electrifying performances. As the pictures from the bash are slowly making their way to social media, netizens cannot get enough of Radhika Merchant’s look from the pre-wedding.

New images from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Italy have started surfacing on social media. For the second pre-wedding, Merchant channelled her inner Disney princess. She opted for a blue corset gown with an off-shoulder design and silver sequin details, designed by Atelier Versace. Her outfit was complimented by a diamond necklace with a huge pendant and diamond earrings.

Take a look at the pictures here.

The Versace gown features an off-shoulder neckline with silver sequin embellishments on the bodice. The corseted bodice hugs her frame with its crisscross detailing. Her diamond necklace includes an opal pendant and heart-shaped diamonds. She also wore a double-string bracelet and a diamond engagement ring. She opted for a twisted bun, adorned with a see-through veil. She kept her makeup simple with a shimmering silver eye shadow and a blush pink lip. On the other hand, Ambani opted for a black suit with studded detailing on the lapel. He also wore a diamond studded brooch on his coat which added a touch of sophistication to his look.

The couple is set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hearing In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Postponed To June 18
  2. Bengaluru Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Filed By Karnataka BJP
  3. Is There No Light At The End Of The Tunnel For The Left In West Bengal?
  4. Four Of Family Drown In Gujarat's Mahisagar River During Outing
  5. Ayodhya Discontent: BJP's Surprising Defeat in the Shadow of Ram Mandir Consecration
Entertainment News
  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns Emotional After Receiving Grand Welcome At Chiranjeevi's House After Election Victory-Watch Video
  2. Radhika Merchant Channels Her Inner Princess In A Blue Versace Gown For The Cruise Bash - Check Pics Inside
  3. Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case
  4. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Pictures With Rajinikanth And His Family, Invites Them To Her Wedding With Nicholai Sachdev
  5. Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Jason Shah's Comment On Their Breakup: Everyone Wants To Use My Name, I Should Be Flattered
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. United States Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: USA Beat PAK In The Super Over In Dallas
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: USA Skipper Monank Patel To 'Focus On India' Following A Stunning Win Over Pakistan
  4. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Final Game Ends In A Draw - In Pics
  5. Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA Leaders Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Key Meeting; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win