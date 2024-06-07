Following an opulent bash in Jamnagar, the Ambani clan hosted a second extravagant pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise ship that sailed across France and Italy. The second pre-wedding bash was attended by the biggest names in Bollywood, and it saw popular artists like Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Guru Randhawa delivering electrifying performances. As the pictures from the bash are slowly making their way to social media, netizens cannot get enough of Radhika Merchant’s look from the pre-wedding.
New images from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Italy have started surfacing on social media. For the second pre-wedding, Merchant channelled her inner Disney princess. She opted for a blue corset gown with an off-shoulder design and silver sequin details, designed by Atelier Versace. Her outfit was complimented by a diamond necklace with a huge pendant and diamond earrings.
Take a look at the pictures here.
The Versace gown features an off-shoulder neckline with silver sequin embellishments on the bodice. The corseted bodice hugs her frame with its crisscross detailing. Her diamond necklace includes an opal pendant and heart-shaped diamonds. She also wore a double-string bracelet and a diamond engagement ring. She opted for a twisted bun, adorned with a see-through veil. She kept her makeup simple with a shimmering silver eye shadow and a blush pink lip. On the other hand, Ambani opted for a black suit with studded detailing on the lapel. He also wore a diamond studded brooch on his coat which added a touch of sophistication to his look.
The couple is set to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.