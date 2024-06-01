All eyes are on the Ambani family as they are currently celebrating the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a cruise that will be sailing across France and Italy. Like the first bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the second bash is being attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Photos from the bash have started surfacing on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.
In one of the pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise bash, Ranveer Singh is seen smiling in a selfie with a guest on the luxury cruise. The actor was seen donning a black hat and a black coat. He has grown his beard and is seen wearing sunglasses as he poses with the guest. Take a look at the picture here.
In another picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen making a stop in Rome as she is seen sitting with her friends having ice cream in a cup. The actor was seen at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. She was also seen soaking up the sun in Cannes, France. She was spotted in a loose blue t-shirt that she had paired with a printed bandanna and a dainty necklace. Take a look at the picture here.
Reacting to these pictures, one user wrote, “I wish I also had such rich friends and lifestyle lol, jab mann kiya chutti jab mann kiya tab kaam, apne mutabik independent.” A second user commented, “Aish he aish chalra hai bus in log ka.” A third user said, “Why are we getting to see only Ranveer? I want other people's photos too.”
Recently, it was reported that the Backstreet Boys performed for the Ambanis at their cruise bash. Among the other celebrities who have been invited to the bash are Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and Karisma Kapoor. The cruise bash kickstarted from May 28 onwards. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.