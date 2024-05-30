Art & Entertainment

Anant Ambani To Tie The Knot With Radhika Merchant In A Traditional Hindu Ceremony On July 12? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in July. Here's what we know.

Instagram
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Photo: Instagram
info_icon

All eyes are on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they kickstart their second pre-wedding bash on a French cruise. For their second bash, the Ambanis have hosted a celebration on a luxury ship that is set to sail across France and Italy. Amidst these celebrations, a recent report has revealed that the couple is set to tie the knot in July.

According to a report by ANI, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in a Hindu Vedic ceremony on July 12. The portal carried the wedding invitation card which showed that they are set to host three functions for the couple. The wedding will be held at the opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The report mentioned that the wedding festivities will be spread over three days, starting from July 12. The celebration will be kickstarted with the Shubh Vivaah on July 12. Guests are expected to dress in Indian traditional. wear Following the wedding, the next event will be the Shubh Aashirwaad, or Divine Blessings, on July 13. The dress code for the event is Indian formal wear. The last event will be the Mangal Utsav, also known as the wedding reception, which is set to be organized on July 14. Guests are expected to be dressed in Indian chic wear.

The second pre-wedding bash is expected to be attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni to name a few. Visuals of Backstreet Boys performing at the bash went viral recently. It has also been rumoured that Guru Randhawa and Pitbull will also be performing at this star-studded affair.

Backstreet Boys At Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash - Instagram
Backstreet Boys Perform At The Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash; Check First Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

