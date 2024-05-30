The report mentioned that the wedding festivities will be spread over three days, starting from July 12. The celebration will be kickstarted with the Shubh Vivaah on July 12. Guests are expected to dress in Indian traditional. wear Following the wedding, the next event will be the Shubh Aashirwaad, or Divine Blessings, on July 13. The dress code for the event is Indian formal wear. The last event will be the Mangal Utsav, also known as the wedding reception, which is set to be organized on July 14. Guests are expected to be dressed in Indian chic wear.