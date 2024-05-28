After an opulent pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambanis are set to grab eyeballs once again. The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to kickstart from May 29 onwards. For the second bash, the couple has opted for a celebration on a luxury cruise ship which will cover France and Italy. While Rihanna entertained the guests for the first bash, a recent report has revealed that the Ambanis have roped in Guru Randhawa and Pitbull for the second bash.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Ambanis have got Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and American rapper Pitbull for the second pre-wedding bash. This will mark the second collaboration of this singer and rapper duo. Previously, they collaborated in 2019 on ‘Slowly Slowly.’ The report quoted a source who revealed that the performance will be held on the second day of the pre-wedding bash.
The source said, “He will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration, which will be held the day after. It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru’s music to the beats by Pitbull. Guru is really looking forward to reuniting with Pitbull and being part of the celebration in this special way. It is surely going to be a fun party, high on music.”
According to reports, the second pre-wedding bash will start on Wednesday aboard a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. Over the next few days, guests will enjoy various themed parties both on the ship and on land, with stops in Rome, Cannes in France, and Portofino in Italy. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni are expected to attend the celebrations.