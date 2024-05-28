After an opulent pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambanis are set to grab eyeballs once again. The second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to kickstart from May 29 onwards. For the second bash, the couple has opted for a celebration on a luxury cruise ship which will cover France and Italy. While Rihanna entertained the guests for the first bash, a recent report has revealed that the Ambanis have roped in Guru Randhawa and Pitbull for the second bash.