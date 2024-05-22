Art & Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have reportedly booked a luxury cruise for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding.

Vogue India
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Photo: Vogue India
info_icon

After their first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar with around 1,200 guests, including the biggest names across the globe, it looks like the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are far from over. For those caught unaware, their opulent three-day festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat was attended by the likes of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, global pop sensation Rihanna, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, and several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others.

Now as per a recent report in Livemint, their second pre-wedding celebration will take place from May 28-30. Hence, after hosting the first event at Anant Ambani’s animal rescue center “Vantara,” around 800 guests would now be hosted on a luxury cruise, which will cover a distance of 4,380 km over three days. The cruise is said to start from Italy and travel to southern France.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar. PTI Photo
info_icon

Coming to the guest list, the celebrations would see Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with 800 guests, there will be 600 hospitality staff on board too for a comfortable stay for the attendees. However, there has not been a confirmation regarding the same. Overall 300 VIP guests from around the world have been invited for the bash. 

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, 28, is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July, reportedly in London. The couple had a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. For the unaware, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

