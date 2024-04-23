Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Festivities To Be Held At London’s Stoke Park Estate: Report

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw the who’s who from the Indian and global entertainment and business industries landing down in Jamnagar, Gujarat to celebrate with the Ambani family. But since it was only a pre-wedding function, one can imagine that Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations will be much more opulent than this.
While it has earlier been reported that their wedding functions are planned for July, it is now being said that it would be held at Stoke Park estate in London in July. India Today said in a report that Ambanis would host one of the wedding functions at the London estate, which is owned by them.
Reportedly, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s wife and Anant’s mother, is keenly looking into all the details. Earlier too, for the pre-wedding festivities of the couple, Anant had thanked his mother and credited her for planning the three-day gala event. He shared how her mother had made it a memorable event for all the friends and family members.
Meanwhile, India Today reportedly confirmed the London wedding and cited that invitations have been sent out to Bollywood celebrities for them to be part of the wedding celebration in London. It is done much in advance so that they can plan their work schedules accordingly. The tentative guest list includes Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Bachchan family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif among many others.
At the time of the Jamnagar pre-wedding celebration, the invites sent out to guests went viral, and it featured a nine-page dress code. With the Ambanis, one can be sure that the London functions would be no different. While the wedding function would be hosted in Stoke Park, it is said that a cocktail or a sangeet night might be held in Abu Dhabi, as reported by Zoom.
As for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, which were held from March 1 to March 3, Rihanna performed on day 1 while day 2 witnessed a power-packed performance by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Other artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Akon, DJ Chetas, and Lucky Ali too performed on the last day.