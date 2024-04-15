Janhvi Kapoor And Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Have A Blast At Radhika Merchant's Bridal Shower; See Pics

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. Both got engaged last year. Recently, a three-day pre-wedding festivities was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was a star-studded affair under one roof. Radhika's near and dear ones hosted a pink-themed pyjama bridal shower yesterday. It was graced by Janhvi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and others. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Radhika's elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia also attended the party.
In the pics shared by Janhvi, bride-to-be Radhika Merchant was seen in a white outfit while her girl gang was in pink. All were seated on pink cushions and carpets. They also wore crowns including Radhika. The entire venue was decorated with pink and white flowers ''A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party 💕 for the most special bride,'' wrote Janhvi as she shared the pics on her Instagram handle.
In some pics, Janhvi's boyfriend Shikhar was seen turning goofy. From the pics, it seemed all of them had a blast at the party.
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya also attended the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani that was held last month in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The 'Roohi' actress was one of the bridesmaids at one of the ceremonies. A video from the event went viral where the actress was seen grooving to her chartbuster song 'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' with pop sensation Rihanna.
As per the official announcement, Radhika and Anant will get married on July 12, 2024.
On the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of projects. She is making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in 'Devara'. She has yet another film with Ram Charan. Her upcoming release is 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' which is all set to release on May 31. Janhvi will also be seen in 'Ulajh'.