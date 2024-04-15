Janhvi Kapoor And Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Have A Blast At Radhika Merchant's Bridal Shower; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya also attended the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani that was held last month in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The 'Roohi' actress was one of the bridesmaids at one of the ceremonies. A video from the event went viral where the actress was seen grooving to her chartbuster song 'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' with pop sensation Rihanna.