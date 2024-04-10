Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya As She Flaunts His Name Necklace At 'Maidaan' Screening

Shikhar Pahariya and actress Janhvi Kapoor have been frequently spotted together at various events, including temple visits, engaging in PDA, and even attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Speculation about their relationship has been circulating for a long time, and now, the actress seems to have confirmed their romantic involvement at the special screening of the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan.’
On the evening of April 9, at her father-producer Boney Kapoor’s film’s screening, the actress radiated elegance, donning off-white flared pants paired with a matching top and heels. Yet, what truly captured everyone’s attention was the necklace she had adorned, giving a subtle nod to her relationship with her rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya.
The necklace had “Shiku” written on it, and fans couldn’t stop adoring the piece of jewellery and the fact that she was flaunting it in a public setting.
Earlier this year, in an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan,’ the ‘Devara: Part One’ actress inadvertently disclosed her go-to contacts on speed dial, one of whom was ‘Shikhu,’ alias Shikhar Pahariya.
On another note, in a conversation with Zoom, Boney Kapoor took the opportunity to speak fondly of his daughter’s beau, which confirmed their relationship. “I love him [Shikhar] and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He will be around,” he said of Pahariya.
Recently, on the actress’ birthday, her partner took to his Instagram Stories and posted a couple of pictures to extend his celebratory wishes to her via a heartfelt birthday message alongside a photo capturing them posing against the backdrop of the gorgeous Eiffel Tower, further fuelling speculations about their relationship.
Reportedly, the two were in an extremely serious relationship earlier but then decided to part ways for reasons undisclosed. They reportedly patched up sometime last year.