Boney Kapoor 'Loves' Daughter Janhvi's Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Expresses Fondness For Him

Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic involvement with Shikhar Pahariya has always been in the spotlight. The two, who have not officially spoken up about it, have been spotted together on various occasions, including airports, vacations, parties, public events and what not. Now, producer Boney Kapoor shed light on the equation she shares with his daughter’s beau.
Notably, Shikhar has been seen bonding with the actress’ family at various gatherings. In a conversation with Times Now, Boney Kapoor spoke very fondly about his connection with Pahariya. “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him.”
He further went on to remark that not only with the producer, but Shikhar shares an extremely good bond with the entire Kapoor family. “When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up.”
Shedding more light on Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar, the film producer added that he’s “convinced” Shikhar will “never be an ex to Janhvi; he’ll always be around.”
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his production, ‘Maidaan,’ which stars Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 10. Other than this, he also confirmed his next: ‘No Entry 2,’ starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is in high demand. She has ‘Devara: Part One’ with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao, ‘Ulajh’ with Roshan Matthew, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Varun Dhawan, and a yet-to-be-titled ‘RC16’ with Ram Charan, in the pipeline.