Actress Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on March 6. Fans, followers, friends and her close ones showered her with birthday wishes on social media. To mark the special occasion, Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram handle to wish his ladylove with a special post. He shared a picture of him and Janhvi holding each other close and looking at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is considered a symbol of love. The pic was clicked as both were facing their back. They were in black outfits. Sharing the picture, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday" and added a red heart emoji. He also shared another picture of the actress posing with two huge pet dogs and wrote, "Love from all your babies''.

