Janhvi Kapoor Receives Love-Filled Birthday Wish From Shikhar Pahariya; Couple Visits Tirupati Temple With Orry

On her 27th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati temple with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. They were accompanied by Orry who is Janhvi's good friend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati temple Photo: Instagram, X
Actress Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on March 6. Fans, followers, friends and her close ones showered her with birthday wishes on social media. To mark the special occasion, Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram handle to wish his ladylove with a special post. He shared a picture of him and Janhvi holding each other close and looking at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is considered a symbol of love. The pic was clicked as both were facing their back. They were in black outfits. Sharing the picture, Shikhar wrote, "Happy Birthday" and added a red heart emoji. He also shared another picture of the actress posing with two huge pet dogs and wrote, "Love from all your babies''.

Shikhar Pahariya wishes Janhvi Kapoor on birthday Photo: Instagram
Janhvi also visited Tirupati temple with Shikhar Pahariya and her best friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani on her birthday. The video from their temple visit has gone viral on social media. In the video, Janhvi was seen wearing a pink and red half-saree while Shikhar and Orry were seen wearing veshtis. They were seen coming out of the temple after offering their prayers. Fans were seen trying to get a glimpse of the actress but she didn't interact with them.

Watch the viral video here.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for years now. She almost confirmed her relationship with Shikhar on 'Koffee With Karan 8'. They are often seen making public appearances together. Recently, Janhvi and Shikhar also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Her sister Khushi Kapoor also accompanied her and she was seen with her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina. 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is making her South film debut with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’. She will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The diva also has 'Ulajh' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in her kitty. On her 27th birthday, Janhvi was welcomed on board for Ram Charan's 'RC 16' which will be her second Telugu film after 'Devara'.

