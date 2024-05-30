Art & Entertainment

Backstreet Boys Perform At The Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash; Check First Video

This is the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their first event in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Instagram
Backstreet Boys At Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July in Mumbai. But their pre-wedding ceremonies have become the talk of the town. After their first pre-wedding bash, which was held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, their second pre-wedding is being held on a private cruise across Europe. Now a video of popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests on the cruise in Italy has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, and it features Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, performing for a huge audience on the cruise. Dressed in all-white outfits, the band also crooned their popular track, ‘I Wanna Be With You’. 

The Instagram user, who shared a video of the lavish cruise during daytime, geo-tagged it as Palermo, Sicily in Italy. It is believed that all the guests are supposed to board the cruise from the same location. It is said that the cruise started in Italy on Wednesday and will end its journey in France this Friday.

The list of celebrities who have flown down to Italy to attend the celebration on cruise include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday besides Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Joining them is Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been sharing snippets from onboard the cruise.

Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding event took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat in March, and was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood, sports, business worlds. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performed for the first time in India. 

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys is best known for their 1996 eponymous album, Backstreet's Back (1997) apart from Millennium (1999), Gone (2005), Unbreakable (2007), This Is Us (2009), In A World Like This (2013), and DNA (2019). They have performed live in India last year– in Mumbai and Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises