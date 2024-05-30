Backstreet Boys Perform At The Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash; Check First Video

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July in Mumbai. But their pre-wedding ceremonies have become the talk of the town. After their first pre-wedding bash, which was held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, their second pre-wedding is being held on a private cruise across Europe. Now a video of popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests on the cruise in Italy has gone viral on social media.