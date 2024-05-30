Backstreet Boys Perform At The Anant Ambani Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash; Check First Video

Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July in Mumbai. But their pre-wedding ceremonies have become the talk of the town. After their first pre-wedding bash, which was held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, their second pre-wedding is being held on a private cruise across Europe. Now a video of popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests on the cruise in Italy has gone viral on social media.
On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, and it features Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, performing for a huge audience on the cruise. Dressed in all-white outfits, the band also crooned their popular track, ‘I Wanna Be With You’.
The Instagram user, who shared a video of the lavish cruise during daytime, geo-tagged it as Palermo, Sicily in Italy. It is believed that all the guests are supposed to board the cruise from the same location. It is said that the cruise started in Italy on Wednesday and will end its journey in France this Friday.
The list of celebrities who have flown down to Italy to attend the celebration on cruise include Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday besides Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Joining them is Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been sharing snippets from onboard the cruise.
Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding event took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat in March, and was attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood, sports, business worlds. Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna performed for the first time in India.
Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys is best known for their 1996 eponymous album, Backstreet's Back (1997) apart from Millennium (1999), Gone (2005), Unbreakable (2007), This Is Us (2009), In A World Like This (2013), and DNA (2019). They have performed live in India last year– in Mumbai and Delhi.