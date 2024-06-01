Watch: Katy Perry Performs 'Fireworks' At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently onboard a luxurious cruise for their second pre-wedding bash. The opulent gala is being attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Recently, it was reported that the Ambanis have roped in Katy Perry to perform at their bash. A video of the pop singer performing at the event has, now, gone viral on social media.
In the viral video shared by a user on Instagram, Katy Perry is seen performing one of her most loved songs – ‘Fireworks’ – for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The singer is seen giving a powerful performance as the crowd sings with her. Perry is seen in a metallic silver fitted gown with a train at the back. She has let her tresses loose. On the other hand, her group is seen decked in white and black and they perform with her to the song.
Take a look at the video here.
According to a report by The Sun, Katy Perry is ‘banking millions’ to perform at the couple's celebration, titled La Vite E Un Viaggio. The news portal cited a source who provided details about the singer's engagement. The source said, “They have invited 800 guests currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a 40-million-pound estate. The party will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment.”
It has been reported that DJ David Guetta and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also got the crowd grooving with their electrifying performances. After this bash, Ambani and Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in a traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony.