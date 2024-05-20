Hollywood

Katy Perry Gets Emotional As She Bids Adieu To ‘American Idol’ After Seven Seasons

Singer Katy Perry took the American Idol stage for the final time as a judge before bidding adieu to the singing-based reality show.

Katy Perry
Singer Katy Perry took the American Idol stage for the final time as a judge before bidding adieu to the singing-based reality show.

Perry, along with names such as Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, sauntered into the 22nd season finale hand in hand.

The 'Roar' hitmaker was visibly emotional when she saw Ryan Seacrest, knowing this would be her last appearance on the show.

Perry took the stage with third-place finalist Jack Blocker as they performed 'What Makes a Woman' in a three-hour finale, reports deadline.com.

Throughout the finale, the mention of it being Perry’s last show made her emotional and teary-eyed, reports deadline.com.

The ladies of the Top 12 took the stage to perform a medley of Perry’s hits in honour of her last show.

After announcing the winner of Season 22, Abi Carter performed 'What Was I Made For?' which got Perry to shed some tears.

