Katy Perry To Perform At Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash: Report

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash is one of the most talked about events lately. Now as per a recent report, singer Katy Perry will reportedly perform at the lavish masquerade ball-themed event at the cruise, which is taking all the guests from Italy to France. The Sun UK reported that the singer has been paid in millions to perform for the couple and the guests at the celebration, which is named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey).
As per the report, Katy will be performing a short set at a masquerade ball on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France. The daily quoted a source as saying that around 800 guests are on a space-themed cruise around Europe. With stops in Barcelona and Genoa, the cruise will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big celebration at a £40 million estate. “The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes,” the insider added.
Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, a video of Backstreet Boys’ performance for the guests on the cruise in Italy surfaced online. A Reddit user shared a video from the Ambani cruise, and it featured Backstreet Boys – consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardso, dressed in all-white outfits. They performed on their popular track ‘I Wanna Be With You’ at Palermo, Sicily in Italy.
The Ambanis had earlier thrown a pre-wedding party for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar, and at that time, Rihanna had performed at that event.