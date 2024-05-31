Katy Perry To Perform At Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Cruise Bash: Report

As per the report, Katy will be performing a short set at a masquerade ball on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France. The daily quoted a source as saying that around 800 guests are on a space-themed cruise around Europe. With stops in Barcelona and Genoa, the cruise will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big celebration at a £40 million estate. “The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes,” the insider added.