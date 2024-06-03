Suhana Khan does not post much on social media but when she does she manages to break the internet with her posts that go viral. The actor had recently attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash with her family – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. ‘The Archies’ actor took to her social media to share pictures from the bash and fans cannot get enough of her summer look.
Taking to her Instagram, Suhana Khan shared a series of pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash. The actor was seen in a black halter dress with blue floral prints. She kept her makeup to a minimum and finished off her look with lip gloss and diamond earrings. She also posted a picture with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. Kapoor was seen in a multicoloured printed cowl neck dress. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “PORTOFIINOOO.”
Take a look at the stunning pictures shared by Suhana Khan here.
The post has fetched over 737K likes. Celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Zoya Akhtar, and Seema Sajdeh left heartwarming comments on the post. Additionally, eagle-eyed fans also spotted Khan’s rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, leaving a like on the post. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Looking like a beautiful mermaid…sooo good to see my baby girl enjoying the trip so much.” A second fan wrote, “Omg my baby gurl so gorgeous..your skin is so stunning.” A third fan mentioned, “The show stopper.”
After her debut with ‘The Archies’, Khan is set to make her debut on the silver screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Titled ‘King’, the movie is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and is being bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. The movie will see Shah Rukh playing the role of a don. It will revolve around the journey of a mentor and disciple, highlighting their survival skills against various challenges.