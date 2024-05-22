Art & Entertainment

Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes

Suhana Khan's childhood buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heartfelt posts to wish the birthday girl.

Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan turned a year older today, May 22. Her fans and well-wishers have showered the star kid with lots of love and blessings. Suhana's childhood buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heartfelt posts to wish the birthday girl. 

Ananya wished 'happy birthday' to her 'best girl' and added, "There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you Suzie. @suhanakhan2 this pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most (sic)." She also shared a pic of both enjoying one of the IPL matches.

Ananya Pandays birthday wish for Suhana Khan
Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Suhana Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, shared a candid photo with Suhana from one of the IPL 2024 matches and wrote, "Happy birthday sister! Love you long time (sic)''.

Shanaya Kapoors birthday wish for Suhana Khan
Shanaya Kapoor's birthday wish for Suhana Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana in a black polka dot dress and wrote, "Happy birthday Suhana (sic)," with a red heart emoji.

Navya Naveli Nandas birthday wish for Suhana Khan
Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday wish for Suhana Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On May 21, Suhana attended the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Qualifier 1 match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ananya and Shanaya also accompanied her to the match. They were seen cheering for their team, KKR. Suhana's reaction to KKR's win against SRH has gone viral on social media. SRK's team thrashed SRH as they won by eight wickets to enter the final of the IPL 2024.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut last year in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others. Suhana played the role of Veronica Lodge.

As per reports, Suhana is said to share screen space alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an action thriller titled, 'King'. However, we are waiting for the official announcement by the makers.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Pakistan Brings Back Over 500 Students, Parents Of Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan Appeal To Centre
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Woman Kills Child After Fight With Husband In Nagpur; Roams With Body For 4 Km
  4. Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat
  5. Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him
  2. 'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part
  3. Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  5. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics
  3. Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  2. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  3. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  4. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  5. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi's Take On Inheritance Tax; BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer For Contesting Against NDA Candidate
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia