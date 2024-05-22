Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan turned a year older today, May 22. Her fans and well-wishers have showered the star kid with lots of love and blessings. Suhana's childhood buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda dropped heartfelt posts to wish the birthday girl.
Ananya wished 'happy birthday' to her 'best girl' and added, "There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you Suzie. @suhanakhan2 this pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most (sic)." She also shared a pic of both enjoying one of the IPL matches.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, shared a candid photo with Suhana from one of the IPL 2024 matches and wrote, "Happy birthday sister! Love you long time (sic)''.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter shared a gorgeous picture of Suhana in a black polka dot dress and wrote, "Happy birthday Suhana (sic)," with a red heart emoji.
On May 21, Suhana attended the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Qualifier 1 match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ananya and Shanaya also accompanied her to the match. They were seen cheering for their team, KKR. Suhana's reaction to KKR's win against SRH has gone viral on social media. SRK's team thrashed SRH as they won by eight wickets to enter the final of the IPL 2024.
On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut last year in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others. Suhana played the role of Veronica Lodge.
As per reports, Suhana is said to share screen space alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an action thriller titled, 'King'. However, we are waiting for the official announcement by the makers.