On May 21, Suhana attended the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Qualifier 1 match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ananya and Shanaya also accompanied her to the match. They were seen cheering for their team, KKR. Suhana's reaction to KKR's win against SRH has gone viral on social media. SRK's team thrashed SRH as they won by eight wickets to enter the final of the IPL 2024.