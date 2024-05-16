As reported by Pinkvilla, Anirudh Ravichander is all set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan once again for ‘King’ after ‘Jawan.’ The report mentioned that Khan, Ghosh, and Siddharth Anand made the decision to rope in Anirudh for this film as they believed in his vision. The report quoted a source who said, “‘King’ is one of its kind action thrillers, that will introduce a new flavour of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business – Anirudh.”