Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Roped In For Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for Shah Rukh Khan's 'King.' Here's what we know.

Anirudh Ravichander, Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
While Shah Rukh Khan is still basking in the success of ‘Jawan’, the actor has started working on his next film – ‘King.’ He is set to share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in this drama. As the film is currently under pre-production, a latest report has revealed that director Sujoy Ghosh has roped in Anirudh Ravichander to take care of the music of this film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Anirudh Ravichander is all set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan once again for ‘King’ after ‘Jawan.’ The report mentioned that Khan, Ghosh, and Siddharth Anand made the decision to rope in Anirudh for this film as they believed in his vision. The report quoted a source who said, “‘King’ is one of its kind action thrillers, that will introduce a new flavour of action to the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Sujoy Ghosh understand the importance of BGM for a film in this space and have roped in the best in business – Anirudh.”

The source also mentioned that the film is expected to begin shooting by August. They continued, “The pre-production work for King has already begun and the makers are aiming to take the film on floors by August 2024. There is a possibility of an announcement via a proper video asset and Anirudh is already working on the theme music for the film.”

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, ‘King’ is being produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Anand’s Marflix. The movie will revolve around an underworld don, Gangster (played by Shah Rukh Khan), and his disciple (played by Suhana Khan). This film will mark Suhana’s debut on the big screens. Currently, the actors are undertaking action workshops to get into the skin of their characters.

