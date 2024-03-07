Vishal Mishra Shares How Anirudh Ravichander Came On Board For ‘BMCM’

Music composer-singer Vishal Mishra, who delivered a chartbuster with ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ last year is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mass entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

The composer shared how fellow composer-singer Aniruddh Ravichander, who composed the OST for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, came on board for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.