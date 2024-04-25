Art & Entertainment

'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June

'King' will mark Suhana Khan's first feature film and she will be collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Photo: Instagram
Bollywood’s icon, Shah Rukh Khan, is leaving no stone unturned for his daughter, Suhana Khan’s silver screen debut. Their collaboration, titled ‘King,’ is touted to be a grand venture and after many months of delays and discussions, it seems that the actors are finally gearing up to commence filming.

With Sujoy Ghosh directing, and Siddharth Anand overlooking the action, latest developments state that the father-daughter duo will kick off the film in London in June of this year.

As per a report from Boxoffice Worldwide, the ‘King’ team is gearing up to shoot adrenaline-pumping action sequences in the vibrant backdrop of the British capital. With filming schedule just two months away, the production team has ‘ambitious plans’ and will ‘focus on filming high-octane action scenes, which will be a major part of the storyline.’

According to the same report, preparations are already in full swing, with scouts actively scouring for prime locations to set the stage for the film’s shoot.

The news comes a day after various reports suggested that SRK will be portraying a character with shades of grey, very similar to his iconic role as Don. Meanwhile, the 'Archies' star is undergoing intense and rigorous training to meet the demands of the challenging action sequences.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan - Pinterest, Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan To Take On The Role Of 'Don' In Suhana Khan-Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Additionally, Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand are co-producing the film, with a budget surpassing Rs 200 crore. However, it’s not verified information.

Earlier, as a per a report by Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that “Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024. Sujoy is meticulously working on the script with Sid and SRK. Designing world-class action sequences rests fully on Siddharth.”

More details regarding the film, including the cast and crew, plot details and release date, would be announced soon.

