Shah Rukh Khan To Take On The Role Of 'Don' In Suhana Khan-Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know

While audiences are anticipating seeing Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens after three theatrical hits in 2023, he’s busy mounting his daughter Suhana Khan’s silver screen debut. The father-daughter will be sharing screen space in ‘King,’ under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh.
‘King’ is being produced under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and as per recent reports, the actor himself has invested Rs 200 crore in the upcoming film. Now, there has been an update that has been released regarding his character in the movie.
Sources close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor will be play the iconic role of ‘Don’ in the forthcoming film and his character will have a few grey shades. “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. ‘King’ is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in ‘King,’” the report stated. While an official confirmation is awaited, this has already gotten fans, who were expecting to see him reprise his role in Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Don 3,’ excited.
Earlier, various reports suggested that the film has been shelved, but this is not the case. The forthcoming film is expected to go on floors in September 2024 after Suhana and SRK are done with their intense training sessions to gear up for the shoot.
The source further added, “While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences.”
While the rest of the cast and crew and plot details have been heavily kept under wraps, ‘King’ seems to be worth the wait for fans of the superstar. The film is expected to release by the end of 2025.