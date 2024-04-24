Shah Rukh Khan To Take On The Role Of 'Don' In Suhana Khan-Starrer 'King'? Here's What We Know

Sources close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor will be play the iconic role of ‘Don’ in the forthcoming film and his character will have a few grey shades. “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware about their urge to see him in shades of grey. ‘King’ is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in ‘King,’” the report stated. While an official confirmation is awaited, this has already gotten fans, who were expecting to see him reprise his role in Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Don 3,’ excited.