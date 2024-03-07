Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Reportedly Start Shooting For Sujoy Ghosh's ‘King’ In May

India Today quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for the film in May. Currently, Suhana is busy preparing for the film. Meanwhile, SRK is helping Aryan with his series, 'Stardom', which is currently being shot in Mumbai. Shah Rukh sir has been overseeing his son's work and also sharing his feedback. After this, he will be travelling in April for some other commitments. Once he is back, he will start working on his upcoming film with Suhana. He is very excited and looking forward to the film."