Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Reportedly Start Shooting For Sujoy Ghosh's ‘King’ In May

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are set to collaborate for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, 'King.' The much-anticipated project is slated to begin its shooting schedule in May, as it marks the maiden project together for both the actor and his daughter.
India Today quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for the film in May. Currently, Suhana is busy preparing for the film. Meanwhile, SRK is helping Aryan with his series, 'Stardom', which is currently being shot in Mumbai. Shah Rukh sir has been overseeing his son's work and also sharing his feedback. After this, he will be travelling in April for some other commitments. Once he is back, he will start working on his upcoming film with Suhana. He is very excited and looking forward to the film."
While SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, Suhana Khan made her debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial also starred Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and others.