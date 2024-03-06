Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh made sure to set the stage on fire and made everyone groove to his songs and energetic beats at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several videos and pictures from the bash have made it online, and Diljit was one of the several global artists to perform at it.
Diljit gave a scintillating performance on the second day of the three-day-long celebrations. And on Tuesday, the singer shared a hilarious Punjabi dubbed version of his own performance via his social media handles. In the video with Diljit’s voice-over, his performance can be seen enjoyed by Bollywood celebs, and he has shared observations about most of them, including Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others.
Watch the video here:
Speaking about the OG Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, Diljit said, “Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli, aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli (Kareena Kapoor put her long arms in the air to the music, and Karisma Kapoor asked me to go easy).” The video showed how both Kareena and Karisma shared the stage with Diljit, with Kareena even blowing flying kisses.
He further spoke about Kiara and Katrina, and said, “Kiara, Katrina kehndiyan do you know do you know, Dosanjhwaala kehnda baby I know I know.” He also talked about Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg attending the bash. “Microsoft te Facebook waale bhi nach pae ne (When the people from Microsoft and Facebook were dancing),” he said.
Diljit performed some of the popular songs like Kinni Kinni, Lover, Born to Shine, etc. Even Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor danced to his songs before joining him on stage. While Kiara Advani got on to the stage and hugged him, Diljit saw Orry capturing it all on camera, and even dubbed him a pap.
Meanwhile, Diljit had earlier shared a video of himself, Kareena, and Saif on stage, where he was seen showering praise on his ‘Crew’ co-star Kareena. “Hoegi Rihanna, hoegi Beyonce, saadi taa eh hi hai (The world may have Rihanna and Beyonce, but this one is everything for us),” he said.