Kareena Kapoor To Shah Rukh Khan - Celebs Vibing To Diljit Dosanjh's Performance At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

Lastly, the singer himself took to his social media to share a glimpse from the evening. He shared a video with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on stage, wherein he can visibly be seen having his fanboy moment with the actress. He said, “There might be Beyonce and there might be Rihanna but we have her,” which left Kareena all shy. He then proceeded to sing ‘Proper Patola’ for her. Hesitant to dance at first, she eventually got her groove on, showcasing a few thumkas as Diljit and Saif cheered her on.