Kareena Kapoor To Shah Rukh Khan - Celebs Vibing To Diljit Dosanjh's Performance At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

At the grand pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Bollywood stars and esteemed international guests have gathered, which has already become the biggest event of the year. The three-day celebration saw a lively cocktail evening, featuring an enchanting performance by Rihanna on the first day. As the festivities dragged on to the second day, many stars from the film fraternity graced the sangeet night, with Diljit Dosanjh delivering an electrifying performance that got everyone grooving and vibing. The singer took centre stage on the second day of the three-day extravaganza, and performed many of his songs.
While his performance was one to remember, what stood out was a thrilling moment when Diljit performed his hit song ‘Lover.’ The electrifying performance saw a spontaneous presence of Shah Rukh Khan on stage, surrounded by Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda. They joined the singer, and danced to the catchy beats of the song.
Many celebrities were seen in the audience, vibing to the singer’s various songs. In another video, icons like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Vicky Kaushal are seen enjoying and grooving to the singer’s performance.
Not only actors, even badminton sensation Saina Nehwal delighted her huge fan-following on Instagram by sharing glimpses of the captivating performance. In the video she shared, the talented singer is seen singing, with Saina and fellow guests fully immersed in the energetic and vibrant atmosphere.
Lastly, the singer himself took to his social media to share a glimpse from the evening. He shared a video with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on stage, wherein he can visibly be seen having his fanboy moment with the actress. He said, “There might be Beyonce and there might be Rihanna but we have her,” which left Kareena all shy. He then proceeded to sing ‘Proper Patola’ for her. Hesitant to dance at first, she eventually got her groove on, showcasing a few thumkas as Diljit and Saif cheered her on.
Overall, the second day of the three-day event was spectacular to say the least. Now, there’s heightened anticipation for what the final day has in store.