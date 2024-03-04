The Punjabi actor-singer attended the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday. An inside video from the event has gone viral where Diljit is seen interacting with Nita Ambani. She asks him in Gujarati, ''Kem cho (How are you)?'' Diljit answers, ''Maja Ma'' and the entire crowd cheers for him. Nita then asks where he lives and Dosanjh says in Punjabi that this is too “difficult” for him to understand. She then explains him and then he responds, “Main logon ke dilon mein jeeta hoon (I live in people’s hearts).”