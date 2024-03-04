Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration was a star-studded affair. Several dignitaries and celebs from across the world graced the three-day celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Rihanna took the crowd by storm by performing some of her best songs at the gala night but it was Diljit Dosanjh who stole the show. He also learned some Gujarati from Nita Ambani.
The Punjabi actor-singer attended the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday. An inside video from the event has gone viral where Diljit is seen interacting with Nita Ambani. She asks him in Gujarati, ''Kem cho (How are you)?'' Diljit answers, ''Maja Ma'' and the entire crowd cheers for him. Nita then asks where he lives and Dosanjh says in Punjabi that this is too “difficult” for him to understand. She then explains him and then he responds, “Main logon ke dilon mein jeeta hoon (I live in people’s hearts).”
Watch the viral video here.
Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his electrifying performances at Jamnagar. He performed on some of his chartbusters. Diljit who is sharing the same screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Crew' called her ‘my Rihanna, my Beyonce’, and also dedicated a song to her. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan also grooved for the first time along with other celebs as Diljit sang his hit song ‘Lover’.
For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations started on March 1 with an ‘anna seva’ to seek blessings from the local community, and it was followed by a grand bash at the evening.
From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, several A-listers turned up for the grand celebration of the Ambanis and the Merchants.