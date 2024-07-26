Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List

Travis Kelce has returned to the football field for training camp after enjoying Taylor Swift's concerts in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
The Kansas City tight end attended 13 shows of the Eras Tour following the couple's public debut in September, mirroring the singer's attendance at 13 of his NFL games last season, which concluded with the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift made headlines when she congratulated her Super Bowl champion boyfriend with a kiss on the field.
Swifties have captured videos of Kelce dancing in the VIP tent and suites in countries like Argentina, Australia, Singapore, France, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany. At the end of each show where Kelce was present, Swift altered a lyric in "Karma" to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."
The Chiefs' training camp runs until August 15. Two preseason games overlap with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performances in Austria and England, but she could potentially attend the last preseason game and 14 regular season games. Here is a list of all the games that Taylor Swift can attend.
Aug. 22: Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears (preseason)
Sept. 5: Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 15: Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 22: Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 29: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct. 7: Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints
Nov. 4: Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 10: Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Nov. 17: Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Nov. 24: Chiefs at Carolina Panthers
Nov. 29: Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Dec. 15: Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
Dec. 21: Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Dec. 25: Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week of Jan. 5: Chiefs at Denver Broncos