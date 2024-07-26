United States

Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List

Taylor Swift may be seen cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at several Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Here's a list of the 14 games she might attend while juggling her Eras Tour schedule.

Taylor Swift Chiefs Games
Chiefs Games That Taylor Swift Can Attend Photo: John Locher / AP
info_icon

Travis Kelce has returned to the football field for training camp after enjoying Taylor Swift's concerts in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The Kansas City tight end attended 13 shows of the Eras Tour following the couple's public debut in September, mirroring the singer's attendance at 13 of his NFL games last season, which concluded with the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift made headlines when she congratulated her Super Bowl champion boyfriend with a kiss on the field.

Swifties have captured videos of Kelce dancing in the VIP tent and suites in countries like Argentina, Australia, Singapore, France, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Germany. At the end of each show where Kelce was present, Swift altered a lyric in "Karma" to: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

The Chiefs' training camp runs until August 15. Two preseason games overlap with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performances in Austria and England, but she could potentially attend the last preseason game and 14 regular season games. Here is a list of all the games that Taylor Swift can attend.

  • Aug. 22: Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears (preseason)

  • Sept. 5: Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

  • Sept. 15: Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Sept. 22: Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

  • Sept. 29: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

  • Oct. 7: Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Nov. 4: Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Nov. 10: Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

  • Nov. 17: Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

  • Nov. 24: Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

  • Nov. 29: Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Dec. 15: Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

  • Dec. 21: Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

  • Dec. 25: Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Week of Jan. 5: Chiefs at Denver Broncos

JD Vance Faces The Wrath Of Swifties At 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment As Old Video Resurfaces - X
'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  4. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Is Clear In His Intent And Communication, Says New White-Ball Vice Captain Gill
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  2. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
  3. Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Hernandez
  4. English Premier League: Brentford Record Signing Igor Thiago Suffers Meniscus Injury
  5. Ligue 1: Strasbourg Appoint Rosenior As New Head Coach After Vieira Exit
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Schools, Colleges Closed In Thane, Raigad Due To Heavy Rains; Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams Postponed
  2. 'Reputation Of Advocates Decreasing': Madras HC Shocked After Lawyer Seeks Protection For Brothel
  3. NEET Paper Leak: 'Mastermind' Colluded With Hazaribagh School Principal & Vice Principal, Reveals CBI
  4. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  5. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  2. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  3. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  4. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  5. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
World News
  1. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  2. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  3. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  4. No Return Date For Sunita Williams' Boeing Starliner At ISS, Says NASA
  5. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw