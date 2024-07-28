Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime

Today, every fan just has one question in their mind: Is Taylor Swift performing at the Olympics in 2024? While there are no confirmed reports of a performance by Swift at the Paris Olympics or her presence at the event, Swifties have got something to celebrate! Although it's not "Reputation (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift is letting the Olympics use a song from her sixth album in an ad teasing Saturday's prime-time show.
Taylor Nation, Swift's in-house marketing and PR team, shared a 2-minute promo featuring sound bites from Olympians. The caption reads, "You should see the things they're doing in Paris. Tune into @nbc and @peacock at 8/7c to hear ...Ready For It? — Live From Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on Primetime. #WeAreReadyForIt."
Taylor Swift's stop in Paris on her record-breaking "Eras Tour" introduced a new era, a fresh setlist, and marked her 87th show. After all of that, Paris seems 'Ready For It!'
A live version of her hit song "...Ready For It?" will be previewed during NBC and Peacock's primetime broadcast.
The recording will come from her ongoing "Eras Tour," currently in Munich, Germany. Swift has not publicly stated whether she plans to attend the 2024 Olympics, but there are gaps in her schedule that make it a possibility.
For instance, she has no concert scheduled on August 11, the day of the closing ceremony. Her upcoming shows include July 27-28 in Munich, Germany, August 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, and August 8-10 in Vienna, Austria, all less than three hours away from Paris by plane.
Given that Swift managed to attend the Las Vegas Super Bowl on February 11 after performing in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, it's entirely possible for her to make a surprise stop in Paris.
Taylor Swift For Team USA At The Paris Olympics!
Taylor Swift has strong connections with Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team. In 2021, after Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, Swift narrated a video tribute to the gymnast, highlighting her achievements with the song “This Is Me Trying” playing in the background. Swift also lent her voice to a trailer promoting Suni Lee and Jade Carey.
Earlier this year, Swift and Biles had a sweet interaction on X. Biles, who officially launched her Olympic comeback in August 2023, has been using Swift’s song “...Ready For It?” for her floor routine.
“Watched this so many times and still unready,” Swift tweeted in response to a video of Biles’ performance at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.
Simone Biles also appears on screen at the end of Saturday's video, asking, "Are you guys ready for it?"
Swift has also shown support for the women's water polo team. In May, she gifted the team VIP tickets to one of her "Eras Tour" shows in Paris.
Despite her diverse sports connections, Swift's favorite sport remains to be football (the American version), thanks to her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Taylor Swift Olympics Song :"Change"
Fifteen years ago, Team USA athletes and NBC chose "Change," a track from Swift's "Fearless" album, for their highlight reels and commercials. Swift even recorded a special version of the music video for the 2008 Summer Games, featuring red, white, and blue lights behind her as various Olympic events and athletes were projected onto her guitar amps and walls.
The inspirational track was released during the Summer Games, months before the original "Fearless" album dropped on November 11, 2008. Debuting at No. 10 on Billboard's U.S. chart, it marked Swift's first song to break into the Top 10.
A month after her second album was released, Swift told entertainment website The Boot, "I wrote the song 'Change' as an underdog story. It's kind of crazy to think that the Olympics chose this as one of the songs to play during the Olympic Games. That blew my mind because what I actually wrote this song about was being on a small record label. When you're at a record label that had 12 employees, you have to work harder to get on major tours."
Remaining Dates For Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' International Shows
Here’s a look at the rest of Swift's international "Eras Tour" schedule before she returns to the U.S.:
July 27: Munich, Germany — Olympiastadion
July 28: Munich, Germany — Olympiastadion
Aug. 1: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy
Aug. 2: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy
Aug. 3: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy
Aug. 8: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 9: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 10: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 15: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
Aug. 17: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
Aug. 19: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium
Aug. 20: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium